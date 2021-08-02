Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce $20.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.94 billion and the lowest is $19.76 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $82.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $83.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $89.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $94.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

HUM stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.71. 31,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.80. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

