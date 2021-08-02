Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.