Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

