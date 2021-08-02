Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 9,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,163. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huntsman by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

