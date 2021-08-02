Huobi BTC Price Tops $39,790.37 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $11.77 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $39,790.37 or 1.00389476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00102578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00138777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.30 or 0.99990660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00842737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

