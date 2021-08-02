IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.
Read More: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.