IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

