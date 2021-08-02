IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Raised to $109.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $106.73.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 520,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $11,126,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

