Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of INVE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. 91,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.85 million, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Identiv by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

