IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.25.

IDXX opened at $678.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $621.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

