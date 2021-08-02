IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,387 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,515,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.