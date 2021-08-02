IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 69,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403,915. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $244.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

