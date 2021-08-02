IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $17.70 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

