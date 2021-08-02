IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 16,033 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 125,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216,157. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.94.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.