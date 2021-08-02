IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,227 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

NYSE:V traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $478.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

