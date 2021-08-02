IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

