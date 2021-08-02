Ilika (LON:IKA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 260 at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Ilika alerts:

Shares of IKA stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 146.50 ($1.91). 504,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,531. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Ilika has a one year low of GBX 56.40 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.51. The stock has a market cap of £203.69 million and a PE ratio of -57.44.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.