IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $958.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $8,214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

