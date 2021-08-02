ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 118.85% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IMGN stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

