ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.06. 25,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,117,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 118.85% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

