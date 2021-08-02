Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Million

Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report $44.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.60 million to $44.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $28.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $180.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

PI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45. Impinj has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

