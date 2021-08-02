Incent Price Up 2.7% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Incent has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $855,793.52 and $21.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00102662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00138524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,621.75 or 1.00140898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00846900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.