Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits Market Cap of $16.12 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

