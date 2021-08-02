ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 324,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,406. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 19,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

