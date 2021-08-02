ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ING stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,759. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. UBS Group set a $13.01 price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

