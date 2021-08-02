ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ING stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,759. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. UBS Group set a $13.01 price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
