Insider Buying: AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Director Buys $88,180.30 in Stock

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Director Kim W. Kunkle acquired 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $88,180.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,140.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kim W. Kunkle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Kim W. Kunkle acquired 2,000 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $7,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Kim W. Kunkle purchased 100 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $390.00.

AmeriServ Financial stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.94.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

