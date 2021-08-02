Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Purchases 3,149 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.29. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

