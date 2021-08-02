Insider Buying: RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Purchases 135 Shares of Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.49 per share, with a total value of $14,376.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RLI stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in RLI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

