Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $14,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.73. 2,380,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.37. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

