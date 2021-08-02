Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $1,000,100.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $201.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $203.16.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
