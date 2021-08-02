Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells 638,325 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,967,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,408,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,042,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 68.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

