Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,739,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.49. The firm has a market cap of $997.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

