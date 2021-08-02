Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total transaction of $2,318,715.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,739,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.49. The firm has a market cap of $997.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
