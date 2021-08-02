Insider Selling: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Sells £102,929.96 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Matthew Gregory sold 119,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total value of £102,929.96 ($134,478.65).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 82.90 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 33.36 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

FGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

