Insider Selling: Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director John Petersen sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$37,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,473.44.

Shares of Giyani Metals stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. Giyani Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Giyani Metals Company Profile

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

