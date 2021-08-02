Insider Selling: Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director John Petersen sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$37,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,473.44.
Shares of Giyani Metals stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. Giyani Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15.
Giyani Metals Company Profile
