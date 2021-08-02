Insight Folios Inc Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $240.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,662. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $193.59 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

