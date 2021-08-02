Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,330.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,459.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.