Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. 11,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

