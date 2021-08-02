Insight Folios Inc Trims Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Kohl’s accounts for 3.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

