Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,931. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

