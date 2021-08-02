Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$193.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$189.14.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$170.00 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$131.94 and a 1 year high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.36.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.