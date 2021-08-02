Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 1,501,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.2 days.

Inter Pipeline stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40.

IPPLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

