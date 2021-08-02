Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $119.43. 1,993,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

