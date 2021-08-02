Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $20.35

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $20.99. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 601 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
