Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $20.35

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $20.99. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 601 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.