International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 30,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 120,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 78.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,352. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.97. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

