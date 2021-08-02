Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,475 at Barclays

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,465 ($71.40).

LON ITRK traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) on Monday, reaching GBX 5,198 ($67.91). The stock had a trading volume of 579,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £163.73. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

