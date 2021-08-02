Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $531.07. 16,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.