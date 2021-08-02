Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $534.71

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $534.71 and last traded at $530.35, with a volume of 2781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Get Intuit alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.