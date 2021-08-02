Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $534.71

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $534.71 and last traded at $530.35, with a volume of 2781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $529.97.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

