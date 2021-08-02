Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.