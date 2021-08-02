Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 8.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $366.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $368.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.