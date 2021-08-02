Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.91% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEM opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.03. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

